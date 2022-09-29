Osun APC Faction Lauds Party’s NEC on Inclusion of Aregbesola – THISDAYLIVE

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

A faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State led by Rasaq Salinsile has lauded the National Executive Council (NEC) of the party for deeming it fit to include the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, in the Presidential Campaign Council, despite obvious opposition from some quarters.

The Salinsile-led APC at its stakeholders’ meeting held in Osogbo yesterday, noted that it is a big relief that the party’s national leadership has eventually taken the right decision on the matter of mutual inclusion of relevant individuals and groups to the party operations.

Speaking at the meeting, Salinsile said: “Rather than relying on some people’s whims and caprices which are often products of their emotions and or selfish interests, the Senator Abdullahi Adamu led National Executive Council has confirmed that it is capable of taking dispassionate decisions in the best interests of APC.”

He noted that it would…