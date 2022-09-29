Oxfam Partners Bauchi to Develop Disaster Management Framework – THISDAYLIVE

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Apparently disturbed by incidences of flood and other disasters, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), Oxfam, has organized a two-day workshop in collaboration with the Bauchi State Emergency Management Agency and State Environmental Protection Agency (BASEPA) to develop a disaster management framework for the state.

Speaking during the opening ceremony of the workshop in Bauchi yesterday, the Country Director of Oxfam, Dr. Vincent Ahonsi, said Oxfam, which is been funded by Global Affairs Canada, has in an effort to reduce the impact of climate change, distributed and planted 30,000 tree seedlings in rural communities in Bauchi as part of its efforts to curb desert encroachment which is at 3km per annum; soil erosion, wind storms, as well as deforestation.

Represented by the Project Coordinator of Oxfam Line project in Bauchi, Mr. Samuel Lashom, the country director added that the project has provided rural households with 240…