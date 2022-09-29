Qatar 2022: Big Lesson for Africa to Learn From  – THISDAYLIVE

Duro Ikhazuagbe

After seeing the world-class facilities put in place by Qatar to host the 2022 World Cup, Dr Toure Bourama is sad that his country, Côte d’Ivoire, will not be on parade when the mundial kicks off on November 20.

Côte d’Ivoire needed just a draw result to reach the final playoff stage of the race to the World Cup in Qatar but sadly were beaten 1-0 by Cameroon. And so, the Elephants who played in previous editions in 2006, 2010 and 2014 will miss the first World Cup in the Middle East.

Same way they missed the last edition in Russia four years ago.

But the reality of the Ivoriens missing out was rubbed into Dr Bourama’s consciousness when he watched Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal take on Egypt’s Zamalek in the Lusail Super Cup in the last test game on the Lusail Stadium before the main dish is served in November.

“It is very painful, really. We in Côte d’Ivoire cannot really fathom how we will have a team that had Didier…