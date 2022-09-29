Supreme Court Affirms Adeleke’s Nomination as Osun PDP Gubernatorial Candidate  – THISDAYLIVE

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Supreme Court on Thursday, affirmed the nomination of Senator Ademola Adeleke as candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the just concluded Osun State governorship elections.

The apex court in a unanimous decision affirmed Adeleke’s nomination after dismissing a suit by an aggrieved governorship aspirant, Prince Oyedotun Babayemi, for being incompetent and lacking in merit.

According to Justice Amina Augie, who led the panel, the suit of the appellant was incompetent because it was filed out of the time duration allowed by law in a pre-election matter.

Babayemi had approached the apex court to set aside the decisions of the lower courts which upheld Adeleke’s emergence as candidate of the PDP.

Both Babayemi and Senator Adeleke had locked horns in a legal battle over who was validly elected after parallel primaries were conducted in different locations of the State Capital, Osogbo.

