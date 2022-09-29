Terrorism, Kidnapping Setback to Tourism Devt in Nigeria – THISDAYLIVE

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Stakeholders in the tourism industry have regretted that terrorism, banditry and kidnappings are factors setting back the development of the tourism sector in Nigeria.

The Chairman of Akwa Ibom State Hotels Management and Tourism Board, Obong Ini Akpabio, made the observation while briefing journalists yesterday in Uyo, the state capital, as part of activities to mark the 2022 World Tourism Day with the theme: ‘Rethinking Tourism’.

He said for tourism development to be achieved, there was need for terrorism, banditry and kidnappings among other crimes to be eliminated in the society.

Akpabio, a former managing director of Nanet Hotels, explained the need to create a peaceful environment where tourism business would thrive and add more values to the economy.

According to him, “Let me use the occasion of this year’s World Tourism Day to position our country in general and our state in particular to rethink tourism. “There…