Three EFCC’s Lawyers Among 62 to Be Conferred with SAN Ranks – THISDAYLIVE

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Three lawyers of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) are among 62 lawyers to be conferred with the prestigious rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

The EFCC’s lawyers who made it successful at the screening panel include; Wahab Shittu, Mr Sylvanus Tahiru and Mr Rotimi Oyedepo.

Their elevation to the Inner Bar of the Nigerian Judiciary was approved by the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola at the 154th plenary session of the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC), held on September 29, 2022.

A statement signed by the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court, Hajo Sarki Bello, stated that, “the rank of a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) is awarded as a mark of excellence to members of the legal profession who have distinguished themselves as advocates and academics”.

The statement however said that the new SANs would be sworn in on Monday November 21, 2022.

