Tinubu Absent, as Atiku, Obi, Kwankwaso Other Presidential Candidates Sign Peace Accord – THISDAYLIVE

*Shettima represents APC presidential candidate

*Buhari: Parties should avoid insults, incitement

*EU, Jonathan seek credible poll

By Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

Eighteen political parties vying for elective positions in the forthcoming general election Thursday signed an agreement for a peaceful conduct before, during and after the 2023 elections.

The peace accord was put together under the auspices of the National Peace Committee (NPC) co-led by former Head of State, General Abudulsami Abubakar; Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar II; Cardinal John Onayeikan; Bishop Hassan Kukah and other eminent statesmen with the objective of supporting efforts at ensuring free, fair and credible elections in Nigeria.

All chairmen and presidential candidates of the registered 18 political parties signed the peace accord under the guidance of officials of the NPC at a ceremony witnessed by a large audience at the International Conference Centre in…