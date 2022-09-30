BACK ON THE POLITICAL BEAT – THISDAYLIVE

The media must moderate its political bias and commercial instinct in the impending campaign season, writes Bolaji Adebiyi

The electioneering is here at last and politicians are about to storm the populace with their usual promises to provide heaven on earth. The veil was lifted on Wednesday by the Independent National Electoral Commission, the election management body empowered by law, to regulate electoral contests in the polity. Mahmood Yakubu, its chairman, had at several fora, including the Editors’ Forum of the Nigerian Guild of Editors a couple of weeks ago, promised to deliver what he called electoral justice to Nigerians in 2023 even as he enjoined them to shine their eyes and ensure that their votes count.

The task of ensuring that votes count is as important as engendering qualitative leadership at all levels of governance through the ballot cast by the people. What this means is that citizens need to be carefully deliberate in the…