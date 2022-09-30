CAN Calls on FG to Equip Police – THISDAYLIVE

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Niger State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has asked the federal government to properly equip the Nigeria Police to put it in proper position to fight insurgents across the country.

The state CAN Chairman, Most Reverend Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, made the call when he paid a courtesy visit to the Commissioner of Police, Mr Monday Bala Kuyars, in his office on Friday.

Yohanna noted that insurgents are operating with very sophisticated weapons hence, the need for the police to be properly armed with equally or more superior weapons to enable them to squarely face the undesirable elements.

The CAN chairman also advocated improved welfare packages for officers and men of the Nigeria Police, saying: “I call on the government to improve the welfare of all security agencies, equip them well so they can be well motivated to carry out their duties.”

He commended the entire security forces of the country for…