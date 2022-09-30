Citing Insecurity FCTA Sacks Scavengers from Katampe – THISDAYLIVE

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), yesterday removed scavengers known as babanbolas from the colony of Katampe in Abuja over insecurity they constituted to the FCT.

The Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement to the Minister of FCT, Ikharo Attah, described the scavengers as dangerous people who are largely tied to crime.

He said residents, including some diplomats living within the vicinity of Katampe, had been complaining about the drug habit of the scavengers and the security risk they posed to the community.

He also urged the indigenes that are renting their cashew plantations to scavengers to cease forthwith.

“Part of our work is to actually rid the city of babanbolas, criminally minded refuse collectors. We came here in Katampe, where we met them hiding in this cashew plantation and we have gone ahead to remove them.

“They are people who are largely tied to…