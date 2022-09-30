Court to Hear Nwajiuba’s Suit Seeking Disqualification of Tinubu, Atiku October 6 – THISDAYLIVE

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Justice Inyang Ekwo of a Federal High Court in Abuja, has fixed October 6 for hearing in a suit seeking the disqualification of the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, for allegedly acting in breach of the Electoral Act.

Justice Ekwo fixed the date for hearing shortly after he ordered service of all the relevant court processes, as well as hearing notices on all the defendants in the matter.

The suit filed by a former Minister of State for Education, and a presidential aspirant under the platform of the APC, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, and a non-governmental organization (NGO), the Incorporated Trustees of Rights for All International, is accusing Tinubu and the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, of engaging in “massive vote buying” in the two separate primary elections that produced them as presidential candidates.

The plaintiff, in the suit marked…