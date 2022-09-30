FRSC Confirms Eight  Dead in Multiple Auto Crashes in Kogi – THISDAYLIVE

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

It was a tragic end for several passengers in Kogi State who lost their lives when an articulated tanker crushed a commercial bus, three cars and commercial motorcycles, and burst into flame on Maboro Bridge in Ankpa, Ankpa Local Government Area of the state last Wednesday evening.

Eye witness told journalists that as of yesterday, no one can count the number of the persons who lost their lives in the fatal incident.

Source hinted that at the time of the incident, many people were under the bridge either washing clothes or bathing while some were washing their motorcycles when the tanker exploded after the accident.

Meanwhile, the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in Kogi State has confirmed the death of no fewer than eight persons in the accident.

The operatives of FRSC explained that the accident occurred when a fuel tanker crushed four vehicles, including a passenger bus.

“The accident occurred on Wednesday…