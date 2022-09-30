GOOD NIGHT, ABDULLAHI NYAKO – THISDAYLIVE

Tunde Olusunle pays tribute to his friend and colleague, Abdullahi Nyako

I chatted with Abdullahi Nyako until about 9.30pm Wednesday September 21, 2022. We typically banter from time to time about politics, current affairs and similar issues. Whenever I desired to reach or pass a message to Atiku Abubakar, Nigeria’s former Vice President, and presidential flagbearer of the Peoples’ Democratic Party, (PDP), and I couldn’t immediately reach him, I got across to him and he acted promptly. Like Atiku, who is also known by the traditional title of Waziri Adamawa, Nyako believed in my sense of judgement and objectivity. You can imagine my bewilderment therefore, when I received a message at noon on Thursday September 22, 2022, that he was no more. “How?” I could only ask my confused self.

Nyako and I came from way back at the beginnings of the Olusegun Obasanjo/Atiku Abubakar government, in 1999. He was one of the experienced career civil servants who…