HURIWA Urges EFCC to Arrest Ayu, PDP NWC Members over Alleged N122.4m Bribe – THISDAYLIVE

Alex Enumah in Abuja

A civil rights group, the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), on Friday, asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to arrest the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP’s) National Working Committee members and the National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, over the return of alleged N122.4 million bribe.

HURIWA’s National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, in a statement, described as despicable the alleged grand larceny and graft ongoing within the PDP under Ayu, especially the allegation that he gave N122.4 million to four NWC members to silence them over an allegation of financial misappropriation to the tune of N15 billion realised from the sale of nomination and expression of interest forms by aspirants that participated in the PDP primary in May, this year.

According to HURIWA, the fact that the party has not come out to deny the allegations made by at least four members of the PDP showed that there is…