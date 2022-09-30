ITU Gets First Woman Secretary General in 157 Years – THISDAYLIVE

Emma Okonji with Agency Report

The International Telecommu-nication Union (ITU), the United Nations specialised agency that coordinates global telecom operations, yesterday, elected the first woman Secretary-General that will superintend over the affairs of ITU for the next four years.

Doreen Bogdan-Martin, who was elected yesterday in the ongoing ITU’s 21st Plenipotentiary Conference (PP-22) in Bucharest, Romania, became the first female to be elected as ITU Secretary-General in its 157 years of operation.

Bogdan-Martin, who is from the United States of America, received the majority of Member State votes, pledging meaningful connectivity as her goal.

The election had representatives of Member States voting during the meeting’s morning session. Bogdan-Martin won the position with 139 votes, out of 172 votes cast.

“Whether it’s today’s children or our children’s children, we need to provide them with a strong and stable foundation for…