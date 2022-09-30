Kano Islamic Cleric Accuses His Lawyer of N2m Bribe – THISDAYLIVE

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The controversial Kano State cleric, Sheik Abduljabar Nasiru Kabara, yesterday accused his lawyer, Dalhatu Shehu-Usman, of allegedly collecting N2 million to bribe the presiding Judge of an Upper Shari’a Court in Kano in his ongoing trial.

Abduljabbar is facing trial before the Sharia Court in Kano over alleged blasphemy.

The cleric is charged with four-count charges bordering on blasphemous comments against Prophet Muhammad on August 10, October 25 and December 20, 2019.

The defence counsel, Shehu-Usman, represented by Muhammad Lawan, in his prayer before the court, urged the court to allow the defendant adopt his final written addresses himself.

In adopting his final written addresses dated and filed September 20, 2022, he urged the court to dismiss the case filed by the Kano State Government against him, and order the state government to apologise to him.

According to him, “My lawyer came to the prison and told me…