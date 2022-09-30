Masari’s Wife Empowers Christian Women with Cash, Foodstuff, Wrappers  – THISDAYLIVE

• Distribute delivery kits to expectant mothers

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

In the spirit of oneness, the wife of the Katsina State Governor, Dr. Zakiyya Aminu Bello Masari, has empowered 200 Christian women and their husbands with food items, wrappers and cash in Sandamu Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking while distributing the items to the beneficiaries, the governor’s wife pledged to continue to support the needy and give voice to the voiceless in order to ameliorate the plight of the vulnerable in the society, especially those living in rural communities.

She implored the women to instill moral virtues in their children so that they can be responsible persons in the society and urged them to acquire skills in order to empower their lives and family.

According to her, “This gesture is aimed at supporting and alleviating the plight of our Christian women and men in the state. It is also part of my NGO’s (Women Youth and…