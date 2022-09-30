Telcos Threaten to Halt Banks’ USSD Services over N80bn Accumulated Debts – THISDAYLIVE

Emma Okonji

Telecom operators (Telcos) under the aegis of the Association of Licensed Telecom Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) have threatened to withdraw the Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) that they offer to banks following an accumulated debt amounting to over N80 billion owed the operators by the banks.

If they make do their threat to disrupt the USSD service, bank customers would not be able to carry out financial transactions on their mobile phones, while using the USSD codes which are operated without the use of data and mobile app.

The Chairman of ALTON, Gbenga Adebayo, who disclosed this yesterday in Lagos, at a technology event organised by the Nigeria Information Technology Reporters’ Association (NITRA), with the theme: ‘Creating A Digital Ecosystem in Nigeria-The Hurdles, The gains,’ said the banks failed to honour the payment agreement reached between them and telcos, for over two years, hence the debt accumulated to over N80…