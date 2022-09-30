TGI Distri  Celebrates Anniversary 





As part of activities to mark its 5th year anniversary, leading food brand distributor, TGI Distri Limited recently paid visits to SOS Children’s Village and Bethesda Home for the Blind in Lagos. The business also visited The Green Pasture Children’s Home Kano to felicitate and spend time with the special people in these homes.

During the visit, the business donated its quality products to the homes as part of its corporate social responsibility. This is aimed at supporting the growth & development of the special people in these homes by providing nourishment for their wellbeing. Items donated include cartons of Golden Terra Soya Oil, Big Bull Rice and Terra Seasoning Cubes.

According to the company, arriving at the SOS Children’s Village Isolo, the team was welcomed by Justinah Ochejeni, Account Officer, Interim Store Coordinator of the orphanage.

The team commended the administrators of the Orphanage for the remarkable work being done to restore hope and…





Source: Thisday Newspaper