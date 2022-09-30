Tinubu Absent as Atiku, Obi, Kwankwaso, Others Sign Peace Accord – THISDAYLIVE

*Buhari: parties should avoid insult, incitement

*EU, Jonathan, Police IG sue for credible poll

*INEC vows to monitor parties against abusive campaigns, spending limits

* Oyalowo: Tinubu is the big masquerade that comes out last

Chuks Okocha and Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

Eighteen political parties vying for elective positions in next year’s general election, yesterday, signed an agreement for peaceful conduct before, during, and after the polls, with the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu, conspicuously absent.

The peace accord was put together by the National Peace Committee (NPC), co-led by former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar; Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’adu Abubakar III; Cardinal John Onayeikan; Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Bishop Matthew Kukah, and other eminent statesmen. It is a non-governmental initiative conceptualised in 2014 with the…