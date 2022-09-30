W’Bank Approves $750m to Strengthen Business Enabling Environment in States – THISDAYLIVE

· Says 36 states, FCT capable of catalysing private investments

· FG considers more policy actions to support MSMEs in 2022 finance act

· Moves to clear major barriers to their entry into export markets

Obinna Chima in Lagos, Ndubuisi Francis, James Emejo and Deborah Adesoba in Abuja

The World Bank yesterday approved $750 million International Development Association (IDA) credit to support the Nigeria State Action on Business Enabling Reforms (SABER) Program-for-Results.

The Washington-based institution which disclosed this in a statement yesterday, explained that the IDA credit would help Nigeria accelerate the implementation of critical actions that will improve the business enabling environment in states.

The approval of the credit by the multilateral institution came on same day the federal government declared that it was considering further fiscal policy actions in support of Micro, Small and…