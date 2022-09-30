World Champion, Tobi Amusan, Now Glo Ambassador – THISDAYLIVE

Nigeria’s Digital and Telecommunications services provider, Globacom, has announced the appointment of the current African, Commonwealth and World Champion in the women’s 100m hurdles, Tobi Amusan, as its latest Brand Ambassador.

Amusan was unveiled to the media at a ceremony held yesterday at the company’s headquarters, Mike Adenuga Towers, in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The petit world record holder in the event became the first Nigerian world champion in an athletic event when she won the gold medal in the100 metres hurdles event at the 2022 World Athletics Championships.

She set a new world record of 12.12 seconds in the semifinal, and followed this up with 12.06 seconds (though not legitimate as it was above the legal wind) in the final to take the gold medal.

Speaking at the event, Globacom’s Regional Manager, Sales, Lagos, Lawrence Odediran, said that the company’s decision to make Amusan its ambassador was not just to reward her…