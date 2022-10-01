A Word for Army Chief on Turji Bello – THISDAYLIVE

RingTrue By Yemi Adebowale

Last December, a bus loaded with travellers was set on fire by terrorists with gunshots at Gidan Bawa village, Isa Local Government Area of Sokoto State. No fewer than 23 people died in that attack. The terror group that carried out that dastardly act is led by Muhammad “Turji” Bello. Till date, security agents have not apprehended these murderers. Turji operates brazenly in Sokoto and Zamfara states, killing and kidnapping for money. This outlaw is responsible for the deaths of hundreds of innocent people in the North-west and has been in this bloody business for over six years unhindered.

Turji, a Fulani militia leader, also threatens the Nigerian state with so much impunity. Last week, he was all over excoriating the Nigerian government after security agents bombed some of his hideouts in Zamfara State. Only God knows when the Buhari government struck a…