Country Manager of IBM West Africa, Mrs. Gbemisola Aruwayo-Obe, sworn in as Rotary President. ​ – THISDAYLIVE

Rotary Club of Lekki Golden, chartered on the 3rd of May 2019, on Saturday the 1st of October, added color to the Nation’s 62nd independence celebration, by holding the investiture of her 4th President, in the person of Rotarian Gbemisola Aruwayo-Obe, the Country General Manager of IBM West Africa.

The event which took place at the Wheatbaker hotel Ikoyi, had in attendance the Managing Director of the bank of Industry, Mr. Olukayode A. Pitan.

Rotarian Gbemi, a Charter member of the club took over the reins of office from Past President Ayotunde Olayinka on the 1st of July, 2022 and will serve for a period of one year.

The occasion also witnessed the swearing-in of the board of directors with Rotarian Ope Allen, Project Manager at Globacom, the nation’s indigenous telecommunications firm as the President-Elect, Christiana Okenla, Head, Customer Experience at Main-one, a foremost telecommunication firm, as the treasurer and Temitayo Ayorinde, a staff…