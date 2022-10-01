Court Nullifies Oyetola’s Nomination as Osun APC Governorship Candidate – THISDAYLIVE

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Friday, nullified the nomination of Governor Isiaka Oyetola and his Deputy, Benedict Alabi, as candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the just concluded governorship election in Osun State.

Justice Nwite nullified their nominations while delivering judgment in the suit filed by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/468/2022, has, former Acting Chairman of the APC and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni and four others as defendants.

Justice Nwite in his judgment held that the nomination of Oyetola and his deputy, was unlawful and unconstitutional because Buni who submitted their names to INEC violated the provisions of Section 183 of the Constitution and Section 82(3) of the Electoral Act 2022.

Mr Kehinde Ogunwumiju, SAN, counsel to the PDP, had in the suit dated April 7, urged the court to void the nomination of Governor…