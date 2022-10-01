House Minority Caucus Urges Unity, Credible Election in 2023 – THISDAYLIVE

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives has congratulated Nigerians on the occasion of the 62nd Independence Anniversary of the nation, urging them to unite and forge a common front to salvage the country from the political and economic stranglehold of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The caucus in a statement by its leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu commended the resilience and commitment of Nigerians towards national peace and development, despite the torments of economic hardship, depilated infrastructure, escalated insecurity, relentless acts of terrorism, state-backed abuses occasioned by the misrule of APC.

The lawmakers said in the last seven years, Nigerians have passed through the most harrowing period in the national history during which they have been subjected to life-discounting experiences.

The Minority Caucus called on the Federal Government to use this occasion to take more drastic steps to rescue the…