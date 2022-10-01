Igbo Leaders Inaugurate Panel to Scrutinize Guber Candidates in North – THISDAYLIVE

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The leadership of Nd’Igbo in 19 Northern states has inaugurated a committee to scrutinise and evaluate the governorship candidates of all political parties in the region ahead of the 2023 general election.

The committee, according to the group, would guide the Igbo residents in the region on their choice of the governorship candidates in each of the 19 northern states that will represent their interest and protect their businesses.

The spokesperson of the group, Chief Ikechukwu Chukwunyere, disclosed at a formal endorsement of the Katsina State All Progressives Congress (APC) guber candidate, Dr. Umar Dikko Radda, Thursday in Katsina.

He said: “We decided at our July 2022 general meeting in Abuja that considering the large number of the Igbo resident in the northern parts of the country, there is the need for the Igbo and their business interests to be protected.

“The Igbo community in line with the mandate given…