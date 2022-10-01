In Last Independence Day Address, President Bemoans Pains of Nigerians – THISDAYLIVE

*IBB: We will remain an indivisible entity

*Atiku: This country shall rise again Tinubu: We still have work to do in perfecting DemocracyLawan: Nigerians must remain resolute in the defence of national unity

Deji Elumoye and Chuks Okocha in Abuja, Laleye Dipo in Minna

President Muhammadu Buhari, in his last Independence Day nationwide broadcast as President of Nigeria this morning, ahead of his leaving office on May 29, 2023, expressed concern about the pains Nigerians are going through in the wake of security and economic challenges facing the country.

Likewise, former military president, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida; the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, that of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu and President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan sent messages of hope to Nigerians on this Independence Day.

In the broadcast to mark the 62nd Independence anniversary, Buhari also addressed the…