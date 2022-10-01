Obi Supporters Hold Rally in Lagos – THISDAYLIVE

By Segun James, Sunday Ehigiator and Rebecca Ejifoma

Supporters of former Anambra Governor Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), defied early morning rain on Saturday to hold rally in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital.

This, according to the participants, was aimed at boosting support for Obi and Yusuff Baba-Ahmed, his runningmate.

Operatives of the Nigeria Police had earlier beefed up security at the of highbrow Lekki area to prevent a breakdown of law and order and at the Lekki Toll gate, where a Federal High Court had barred Obi’s supporters from converging.

Despite the court order and heavy presence of men of the Nigerian Police, some supporters of the Labour Party presidential candidate stormed the Lekki Toll Gate for the rally. This created traffic gridlock at the ever busy toll plaza. However there were no reports of breakdown of law and order as at the time of this report.

The rally also held in Ojo, Festac,…