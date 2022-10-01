Power Oil Urges Use of Pedestrian Bridge  – THISDAYLIVE

In commemoration of the 2022 World Heart Day, Power Oil has engaged over 15,000 people directly across three locations within Lagos State, stressing the need to use pedestrian bridges rather than crossing the express road.

It noted that this is important for their safety and also to promote their heart health.

At the visited locations, Power Oil teams were present at the end of the pedestrian bridges discouraging passersby against the option of crossing the express road, and enlightened them to use the overhead bridge as a safer and healthier alternative.

After a successful completion of the trip to the other end, another brand team members were waiting to receive them with cheers and reward of product sachets for a good job.

Interested pedestrians were further encouraged to burn more calories by engaging in more rigorous work out to win more exciting gift items such as food flask, water bottle, branded jotters and sample products. There…