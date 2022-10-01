The Choice Before Nigerians – THISDAYLIVE

BY OLUSEGUN ADENIYI

(Presentation at the 2022 edition of ‘Platform Nigeria’ of the Pastor Poju Oyemade-led Covenant Nation in Lagos on 1st October, 2022)

Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, I want to begin by expressing my profound appreciation to the entire leadership of Covenant Nation for considering me worthy to be invited for this programme again. It is an honour and privilege that beginning exactly a decade ago today, this is the 8th time I will be speaking on ‘Platform Nigeria’. And it’s not something I take lightly.

The best leaders, according to Rosabeth Moss Kanter, a Professor of Business Administration at Harvard Business School, and founding chair of the Harvard Advanced Leadership Initiative, do not necessarily hold formal positions. Rather, they “convene conversations. They set the stage that enables others to develop solutions.” That precisely is what Pastor Poju has been doing for the past 15 years. By…