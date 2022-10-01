We Must Value our Independence, Promote Peace – THISDAYLIVE

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State, Chief Ikechi Emenike, has enjoined Nigerians to cultivate the culture of placing importance on the status of our country as a sovereign nation.

He made the call in his message of goodwill on the occasion of Nigeria’s 62nd independence anniversary, saying that the present time calls for “absolute patriotism” in order to bring the nation’s economy back on track, overcome insecurity and disunity.

“Our nation is presently passing through a very challenging period in its history and by placing a high premium on its status as an independent sovereign nation we will be motivated to promote those things that will make our nation great,” he said.

Emenike stated that it would do Nigeria a whole lot of good if its citizens imbibe those values that citizens of great nations have, including patriotism, high productivity, high sense of…