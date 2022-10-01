We’ve Made Appreciable Progress But Not Yet at Our Destination – THISDAYLIVE

President Muhamadu Buhari has said that even though its administration has not achieved all it set out to do for the country, it has made appreciable progress.

In his independence day broadcast to the nation Saturday morning, the President said: “When you elected me, I readily acknowledged that the tasks before me were daunting but surmountable because of the growing national consensus that our chosen route to national development was democracy.

“This democracy was to be anchored on a clear understanding, application and the principles of separation of powers supported by a reformed public service that is more effective.

“I then pledged to Improve the Economy, Tackle Corruption and Fight Insecurity and this was further strengthened by my commitment to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in ten years as the central plank of my second term in 2019.

“To the Glory of God and His Grace as well as the commitment and passion displayed by many…