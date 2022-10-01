World Premiere of New Mercedes EQE SUV Holds – THISDAYLIVE

Bennett Oghifo

Mercedes‑Benz and Mercedes‑AMG will unveil the new EQE SUV on the Mercedes me media platform at https://media.mercedes-benz.com/EQE-SUV and other digital channels.

Afterwards, the digital world premiere will be available as video-on-demand. The new EQE SUV is the all-round EV model for both brands, expressed in the world premiere film through an entertaining alternation between dream scenes and reality. The fourth model of the electric vehicle architecture provides SUV enthusiasts with another entry point into the electric age, according to the automaker.

The EQE SUV is the multi-purpose variant of the EQE business saloon. It offers a highly versatile interior space equipped with innovative features for comfort and convenience. The modular drivetrain concept facilitates a wide performance spectrum with a choice of rear- or all-wheel drive.

The extensively adaptable interior and the performance-oriented drive concept make the…