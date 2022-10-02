2023 Offers You Golden Opportunity to Sack APC, Peter Obi Tells Nigerians – THISDAYLIVE

* Supporters defy rain, police to hold massive rallies for Obi in Lagos, other cities

Chiemelie Ezeobi, Rebecca Ejifoma, Sunday Ehigiator in Lagos, Emameh Gabriel in Abuja and Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, has said that the 2023 general election has again presented to Nigerians another rare opportunity to take back the country from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), which he said has failed the people.

To commemorate Nigeria’s Independence Day, millions of Obi’s supporters yesterday poured out into the streets of Lagos, London, Kaduna, Bauchi, Abia, Edo, Akwa Ibom, and Warri en masse, in solidarity with his presidential ambition.

Obi, in his independence message, which was signed by the National Publicity Secretary of LP, Arabambi Abayomi, noted that there was nothing meaningful to celebrate as he rated President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration zero on performance.

In…