21-Gun Salute, Air Show, Cultural Display Highlight Nigeria’s 62nd Anniversary – THISDAYLIVE

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Nigerian military and the cultural troupe yesterday put up an enchanting performance that was applauded by the crowd as the country celebrated its 62nd Independence Day anniversary at Eagle Square, Abuja yesterday amid very tight security.

The occasion was symbolic as it marked the last time President Muhammadu Buhari would be inspecting the Guards of Honour as the Special Guest of Honour on the day dedicated to celebrating the attainment of nationhood.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan was the only former president that joined other VIPs, including Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President, Dr Ahmed Lawan, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Chief Justice of Nigeria, Kayode Ariwoola, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and members of the diplomatic corps at the occasion.

President Buhari rode into the arena at exactly 10.10 am in a Limousine led by four outriders, clutching miniature…