APC Chieftains Unfazed Despite Nullification of Oyetola’s Nomination By Court – THISDAYLIVE

* Court judgment won’t affect Tinubu’s nomination, says Ogala

*It’s judicial rascality, Benue APC chair fumes

Adedayo Akinwale and Alex Enumah in Abuja

Chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have dismissed the fears that the nomination of Senator Bola Tinubu as the presidential candidate of the party may be in jeopardy following a judgment of the Federal High Court that nullified the nomination of Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola and his deputy, Benedict Alabi, as candidates of the party in the July governorship election.

Justice Emeka Nwite had on Friday in Abuja held that the nomination of Oyetola and his deputy were unlawful and unconstitutional because Governor Mai Mala Buni, who submitted their names to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), violated the provisions of Section 183 of the Constitution and Section 82(3) of the Electoral Act 2022.

The suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/468/2022, has Buni, former…