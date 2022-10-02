Bawa Hails Elevation of 3 EFCC Prosecutors to  SAN Rank – THISDAYLIVE

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, has commended the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC), for elevating two staff and prosecutors of the EFCC, Sylvanus Tahir, Rotimi Oyedepo and a private prosecutor to the commission, Wahab Shittu, to the coveted rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

He gave the commendation while in Abuja while reacting on the decision of the LPPC that approved the elevation of 62 lawyers, including two EFCC’s prosecutors, to the rank of SAN.

A statement by the commission said the Bawa stated that the committee acted rightly in recognising the sterling qualities of the two prosecutors, stressing that their elevation was well-deserved.

He particularly expressed delight with the standard of the law library in the EFCC which he described as “well-equipped, competitive and second to none”.

“We are committed to the…