Four Persons Confirmed Dead in Kwara  – THISDAYLIVE

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Tragedy struck in Ilorin, Kwara State capital, weekend when no fewer than four persons were confirmed dead after a heavy downpour in the city.

Property worth millions of naira was also lost to flooding occasioned by a 10-hour torrential rainfall.

THISDAY investigations revealed that two bodies and a Toyota Yaris car with registration number APP 544 E were removed by men of the state Fire Service from a river opposite Olusola Saraki abattoir, along Sobi road in Ilorin, Saturday.

Also, it was gathered that two lives were lost as youths swimming in Asa river, at Amilengbe area, behind Salem House in Ilorin metropolis, drowned.

The spokesman of the state Fire Service, Mr. Hassan Adekunle, and the General Manager of the state Environmental Protection Agency (KWEPA), Alhaji Saad Ayuba Dan Musa, confirmed the development to THISDAY on Sunday.

“Today, October 1, 2022, the Kwara State Fire Service has removed two human…