Gunmen Hide under Biafra Agitation to Kill in South-east – THISDAYLIVE

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Nigerian Army has disclosed that the gunmen terrorising the residents of the South-east geopolitical zone hide under the cloak of Biafran agitation to commit crimes in the region.

The new General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Enugu, Major General Umar Musa, stated this at the weekend when he visited Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State at the Government House, Awka.

This was contained in a statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Christian Aburime.

Musa took over from Major General Taoreed Lagbaja, who is now the GOC, 1 Mechanised Division, Kaduna.

The new 82 Division GOC whose division superintends over Soludo’s Anambra, visited to inform the governor of his assumption of duty.

Musa had also recently visited Governors Okezie Ikpeazu and Hope Uzodimma of Abia and the Imo states, respectively.

The GOC will work with the state governors in the South-east which is under the division on…