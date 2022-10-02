In First Major Deal, NNPCL Acquires Downstream Assets of OVH Energy, Emerges Company with Highest Retail Petrol Stations in Africa – THISDAYLIVE

*We are bringing 45 years of experience, says Kyari

Emmanuel Addeh, James Emejo in Abuja and Peter Uzoho in Lagos

In a landmark deal, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has acquired OVH Energy Marketing (OVH) Limited, a major downstream player in the Nigerian oil and gas industry.

The Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of NNPCL, Mallam Mele Kyari, announced the acquisition yesterday at an event held in Abuja.

OVH is the owner and operator of the Oando- branded retail service stations across the country.

With this acquisition, tagged by the NNPCL as ‘Acquisition for Growth’, OVH Energy’s Oando- branded retail service stations will be rebranded into the NNPC brand and merged with NNPC Retail Limited with full integration scheduled to take place by the end of 2023.

Kyari said the strategic move is aimed to create the leading downstream energy company in Nigeria and West Africa, driven by operational efficiency,…