Insecurity Threatens Conduct of 2023 Elections in 686 Communities – THISDAYLIVE

* North accounts for over 90% of the affected communities

*DSS explains roles in ensuring election security

Gboyega Akinsanmi

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) may be under constraint to conduct 2023 elections in over 686 communities under the atrocious activities of armed non-state actors across the federation, THISDAY’s findings have revealed.

The findings also revealed that the affected communities and wards cut across 90 local government areas (LGAs) and 18 states of the federation.

President Muhammadu Buhari had directed security agencies to ensure stability before December 31.

Concerned civil society actors conversant with the undertaking of the Inter-agency Consultative Committee on Electoral Security (ICCES) anonymously shared intelligence about the country’s election security with THISDAY at the weekend.

INEC had expressed grave concerns over the 2023 elections. However, security agencies had played down the…