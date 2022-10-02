Katsina APC Guber Candidate Decries Lack of Ideological Politics in Nigeria – THISDAYLIVE

• Task politicians on issue-based campaigns

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State governorship candidate on the platform of the All Progressives Congress Party (APC), Dr. Umar Dikko Radda, has lamented that politicians and their political parties are not running an ideological politics despite the existence of democratic system of governance in the country.

He urged political parties to make their campaigns issue-based and convince Nigerians to vote for their candidates based on sound proposals of alternative solutions to the issues that are of utmost concern to the country.

Radda, who disclosed this Sunday in an interactive session with members of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Katsina State Council, said what Nigeria needs are ideological politics and credible politicians that will tackle the nation’s challenges in line with its democratic tenets.

He explained that for the nation to nurture…