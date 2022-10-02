Lawan, Ariwoola, Ex-CJN Muhammad, Okonjo-Iweala, Amina Mohammed Bag GCON – THISDAYLIVE

*Ex-CoS Abba Kyari , Ex-Army chief Attahiru among 437 persons nominated for national honours



A total of 437 persons, including seven foreigners, will receive national honours to be presented by President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House Abuja on October 11.

Top on the list are five eminent nominated for the award of the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON). They are Senate President Ahmad Lawan, Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Olukayode Ariwoola, immediate past CJN Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, Managing Director of the World Trade Organisation Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, and Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations Amina Muhammad.

54 persons were nominated for the award of Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR). They include House of Representatives Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, Deputy Senate President Omo-Agege, Secretary to Government of the Federation Boss Mustapha, Head of Service of the Federation Folashade Yemi-Esan and former…