LP Candidate Canvasses for Youth Involvement in Politics – THISDAYLIVE

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

A House of Representatives candidate for Ibadan North Federal Constituency on the platform of the Labour Party (LP), Pastor Femi Dexter Akin-Alamu, has stressed the need for the youths in politics to tap into the wealth of experience of the elders in order to move the country forward.

Akin-Alamu, who gave the charge during a media parley held at the University of Ibadan, said the task of providing good governance for the masses is for both the young and the elders.

According to him, “We need both the young and the older ones to build this our great country. We all need each other to move our country forward. Young people need to take power from the elders without offending them because we are still going to need their wealth of experience in moving our dear country forward. We just have to do it together.”

On his ambition, he disclosed that he has been helping members of his community for many years even before venturing…