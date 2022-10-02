Nigeria Must Return to True Federalism, Allow for Self-determination – THISDAYLIVE

* Says Britain should compensate Nigeria, others for pains of colonialism

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Elder statesman and former Secretary of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), Chief Ayo Opadokun, yesterday called for a return to true federalism as envisaged by the founding fathers of Nigeria.

Speaking at a lecture delivered under the auspices of the coalition of Yoruba Self-determination Groups at the press centre of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Ibadan, Oyo State, Opadokun argued that no part of Nigeria should be forced to remain against their will.

Opadokun, who is also the convener, of the Coalition of Democrats for Electoral Reforms (CODER), spoke on the topic: ‘Federalism vs Unitarism: Nigeria Must Choose One Before 2023 Elections.’

He described the presidential system of government as irresponsible, irresponsive and extremely expensive, insisting that the Nigerian economy cannot sustain the financing of the present…