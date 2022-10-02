NPA Concludes Renewal of Terminal Concession, Awaits FG’s Approval – THISDAYLIVE

Festus Akanbi

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has said it has concluded the renewal of concession agreement with five terminal operators after the expiration of their leases.

The Managing Director of NPA, Mr. Mohammed Bello-Koko, noted that the agreement would be submitted to the Federal Ministry of Transportation for final approval before the close of work on Tuesday, October 4.

Bello-Koko said this during the visit of the Minister of Transportation, Mr. Mu’azu Sambo, who conducted a familiarisation tour of the agency on Friday in Lagos.

He, however, said discussions among some terminal operators were inconclusive, while others were yet to give necessary feedback to the authority.

The NPA helmsman lamented the 100 per cent physical examination of cargoes at the nation’s seaports, saying it affected efficient cargo inspection, stressing that the manual cargo examination was cumbersome and inefficient.

Bello-Koko noted that the terminal…