Osinbajo’s Wife Missing as Aisha Buhari Leads APC Women Campaign Team – THISDAYLIVE

*Tinubu appoints Buni adviser on party integration, reconciliation of PCC

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has constituted the women’s campaign team for its presidential campaign with Aisha Buhari, wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, as the grand patron.

This came as the presidential candidate of the ruling party, Senator Bola Tinubu, appointed the Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni as an adviser on party integration and reconciliation of the members of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).

The APC Women Campaign Team comprises 1,200 strong members, which also comprises Senator Oluremi Tinubu, wife of the party’s presidential candidate and Hajiya Nana Shettima as chairperson and co-chairperson of the women’s campaign team respectively.

A former member of the House of Representatives from Borno State, Asabe Villita was appointed the National Coordinator of the team with Lauretta Onochie, an…