Over 2,295 Teachers Killed in North-east Schools’ Attacks, Says TRCN – THISDAYLIVE

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Registrar/Chief Executive of Teachers’ Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), Professor Josiah Ajiboye, has disclosed that attacks on schools by insurgents claimed the lives of more than 2,295 teachers in the North-east between 2009 and 2022.

Ajiboye, who said this at the weekend in Abuja, also revealed that over 19,000 others were displaced, with over 910 schools destroyed due to the conflict.

He, therefore, called for the full implementation of the Safe Schools Declarations guidelines endorsed by Nigeria in 2015 and ratified by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

The TRCN boss made the call while delivering a paper at the 2022 National Delegates Conference of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) in Ibadan.

He further stated that over 1,500 schools were forced to close due to insurgency with more than 600,000 children losing access to education.

Ajiboye equally called on the federal government to review its security…