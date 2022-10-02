 Records of Meeting Showed PDP NWC Members Voted Before Disbursement of Funds – THISDAYLIVE

*Atiku never discussed 2027 presidency with Wike, says Melaye

*Former VP, Okowa, Wabara hint of speedy resolution of party’s crisis

*Delta gov meets with PDP BoT members

Kunle Aderinokun in Lagos and Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Fresh facts have emerged indicating that the members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) actually voted and agreed to pay themselves housing allowance before the funds were disbursed, THISDAY has learnt.

The investigation further revealed that a meeting held in July where the decision was first reached, was presided over by the Deputy National Chairman (North) of the party, Ambassador Iliya Umar Damagun, as the party’s National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu was said to be outside the country.

This is coming as the spokesman of the PDP Presidential Campaign Management Committee, Senator Dino Melaye has debunked a report that the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar…